Home / Chandigarh / Cross FIRs registered in Chandigarh as two groups clash, seven arrested

Cross FIRs registered in Chandigarh as two groups clash, seven arrested

Two men from both groups complained to the police of being assaulted by the other party on November 16.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 19:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Police have arrested seven people following cross complaints of assault by two groups in Mauli Jagran.

Those arrested have been identified as Ranjit Singh, 27, Dharampal, 27, and Bachan, 45, of the first group, and Shiva, 18, Raj Chander, 20, Puran, 26, and Mukesh, 22, of the other party.

The cross complaints were filed by Ranjit, a driver by profession, and Shiva, a fruit seller.

Ranjit told the police that around 10pm on November 16, a group pelted his house with stones, damaged his car and hurled abuses at him. When he came out, Shiva, Raj Chander, Puran, Karan, Mukesh and Budh Pal assaulted him. A case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 427, 341, 506 and 452 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station following his complaint.

Similarly, Shiva alleged that on November 16, he, along with his friends, was going to drop someone after a party, when Ranjit, Dharampal, Bachan and their aides assaulted him after dragging him inside a house.

Therefore, another case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 365 and 506 of the IPC was registered at the Mauli Jagran station.

