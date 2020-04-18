Cured Karnal nurse gets rousing welcome at home

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 20:21 IST

A government hospital nurse received a rousing welcome at home in Ashoka Colony here after defeating coronavirus on Saturday.

Meenu (36) had tested positive on April 11 and took only seven days to recover. She was discharged from the isolation ward of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH) after her second consecutive report turned out negative.

After being welcomed with flowers in her locality, which was sealed soon after she was tested positive, she said. “I couldn’t have won this battle without the support of doctors, my friends and family.”

In her message to the people, she advised not to worry even in the event of contracting the infection and fight it with positive thinking. “There is no need to worry about coronavirus, and people should come to the hospital as soon as they develop the symptoms,” she added.

She urged them to follow the government’s guidelines and remain inside their homes during the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

However, the source of her infection is yet to be traced. Meenu, along with a woman doctor and a staff nurse, were reportedly posted in the general ward of KCGMCH where Karnal’s first Covid-19 patient Gian Chand (58) was admitted between March 25 and April 1.

Meenu’s recovery has been considered as a big achievement for the doctors of KCGMCH as now there is no coronaviurs patient in the district and out of the six patients, five have recovered and one had died earlier this month.