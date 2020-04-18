e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Cured Karnal nurse gets rousing welcome at home

Cured Karnal nurse gets rousing welcome at home

Meenu (36) had tested positive on April 11 and took only seven days to recover.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 18, 2020 20:21 IST
Neeraj Mohan
Neeraj Mohan
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Meenu was welcomed with flowers in her locality, which was sealed soon after she was tested positive on April 11.
Meenu was welcomed with flowers in her locality, which was sealed soon after she was tested positive on April 11.(HT Photo)
         

A government hospital nurse received a rousing welcome at home in Ashoka Colony here after defeating coronavirus on Saturday.

Meenu (36) had tested positive on April 11 and took only seven days to recover. She was discharged from the isolation ward of Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital (KCGMCH) after her second consecutive report turned out negative.

After being welcomed with flowers in her locality, which was sealed soon after she was tested positive, she said. “I couldn’t have won this battle without the support of doctors, my friends and family.”

In her message to the people, she advised not to worry even in the event of contracting the infection and fight it with positive thinking. “There is no need to worry about coronavirus, and people should come to the hospital as soon as they develop the symptoms,” she added.

She urged them to follow the government’s guidelines and remain inside their homes during the lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

However, the source of her infection is yet to be traced. Meenu, along with a woman doctor and a staff nurse, were reportedly posted in the general ward of KCGMCH where Karnal’s first Covid-19 patient Gian Chand (58) was admitted between March 25 and April 1.

Meenu’s recovery has been considered as a big achievement for the doctors of KCGMCH as now there is no coronaviurs patient in the district and out of the six patients, five have recovered and one had died earlier this month.

top news
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
4,000 Covid-19 cases linked to Jamaat, says govt. But India isn’t the only one
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of easing lockdown rules on April 20
Amit Shah reviews states’ work ahead of easing lockdown rules on April 20
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
Centre tells states to use mobile tracking method for quarantine enforcement
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi increases to 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi increases to 77
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
Mozilla Firefox users need to update the browser immediately
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Can’t see his aggression in modern game: Inzamam names iconic batsman
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Lockdown 2.0 cuts India’s fuel demand to 50% in first half of April
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
Covid in MP: Health Incharge on high death rates, 95 colleagues ill
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news