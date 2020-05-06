e-paper
Data entry error behindcontradictory test reports: Punjab medical education minister

chandigarh Updated: May 06, 2020 22:20 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Medical education minister OP Soni on Wednesday said that data entry errors were behind the two instances of contradictory test results of Covid-19 patients by the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital here within a week.

“Those reports were not wrong. There was some mix-up due to a data entry error. I have asked the medical college to ensure that such incidents don’t happen in the future,” Soni said after reviewing the functioning of the lab here.

Last week, a 29-year old Huzur Sahib pilgrim from Baghapurana in Moga, his three family members and a Dubai-returned NRI had received contradictory reports of their tests within three days.

On May 5, the Faridkot lab first declared reports of 10 Moga residents, including three Huzur Sahib returnees, ‘negative’ in the morning and then within next few hours declared them positive.

Meanwhile, Dr Raj Bahadur, vice-chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), informed Soni that the Faridkot lab conducted around 5,000 tests since it started working on April 13 and among them 300 persons were tested positive for Covid-19.

