Day 1 of budget session: Barbs fly in House as CM assures probe into Majithia-Masih ‘links’

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 20, 2020 22:57 IST

A political storm erupted on the first day of the Punjab assembly’s budget session on Thursday after chief minister Amarinder Singh assured the House of a probe into the alleged relations between former Akali minister Bikram Singh Majithia and Anwar Masih, an accused in the recent 194 kg heroin haul case.

Amarinder said this during zero hour after Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira and leader of opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) member, claimed there was a nexus between Majithia and Masih, a purported Akali leader who was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the heroin seizure made from his house in Amritsar’s Sultanwind area on January 31.

“Anwar Masih has relations with Bikram Majithia and I demand there should be an inquiry into it. He was made the Subordinate Services Board member and he is a right-hand man of Majithia,” alleged Zira waving purported pictures of Masih with Majithia.

“We will definitely get an inquiry conducted into this from the appropriate authority,” the CM said when Zira and Cheema repeatedly asked him to make an announcement to include Majithia in the inquiry.

Also, the CM told the House that all documents and material shown or displayed by the MLAs would be sent to the Punjab Police’s special task force (STF) on drugs for a detailed inquiry into the drug network.

The chief minister, however, didn’t specify as to who would conduct the probe. Nor did he mention the timeframe for completion of the inquiry.

But, his statement ignited a political slugfest between the ruling Congress and the Akalis.

‘BIG FISH WITH DRUG

LINKS BE INVESTIGATED’

Stung by charges, Majithia, brother-in-law of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, hit back alleging Masih’s with various Congress leaders, including cabinet minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. He also produced photographs of Masih with some leaders of the ruling party.

He asked the CM to take into account evidence of the Congress leaders’ alleged involvement in drug trafficking in Punjab.

Demanding a detailed probe into political connections of those associated with the Sultwanwind heroin seizure, Majithia claimed ‘big-fish’ in the case like Simarjit Singh Sandhu, son of Sarabjit Singh Sandhu, who was appointed a member of the Subordinate Services Selection Board (SSSB) in 2006 during the previous term of the Congress government, be investigated.

“All the Congress leaders associated with Simarjit Sandhu should be booked,” he demanded.

Also, the Akali MLA along with other SAD-BJP members raised slogans against the government at the well of the House for charging exorbitant power tariffs from consumers.