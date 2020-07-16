e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Day after minister found infected, Punjab CM tests negative for Covid

Day after minister found infected, Punjab CM tests negative for Covid

Cabinet colleague Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday

chandigarh Updated: Jul 16, 2020 00:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A day after his cabinet colleague Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa tested positive for Covid-19, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Wednesday underwent TruNat test for the virus and was found negative. Samples of two ministers and three MLAs were also taken for the Covid-19 test.

The CM said Bajwa was doing well at a private hospital in Mohali.

Sample of minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa was found negative, while the result of minister Aruna Chaudhary; and MLAs Parminder Pinki, Kulbir Zeera and Barindermeet Singh Pahra was awaited.

A team of Punjab health department was especially sent to Punjab Bhawan to collect samples of ministers and their staff members.

Punjab health minister Balbir Sidhu said he underwent a test three days back and it was negative for coronavirus. “I will give samples again in the coming days, if needed,” he said.

top news
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
Post-Brexit trade with India to focus on 5 sectors
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
US economic activity increased, outlook ‘highly uncertain’: Fed
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Pompeo amps up pitch, says will use all tools to support countries over South China Sea
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
Congress gives Sachin Pilot a to-do list, asks him to prove his intentions
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
99 doctors have died fighting Covid 19, IMA sounds ‘Red Alert’
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Anthony Fauci calls White House effort to discredit him ‘bizarre,’ a mistake
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Florida tops 10,000 daily Covid-19 cases, tally touches 300,000
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
Covid update: Actor Dhruva infected; India past testing milestone; USA struggles
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid 19 CasesCovid-19 VaccineWBBSE Madhyamik Results 2020 LiveCBSE 10th Result 2020 LIVEWorld Youth Skills DaySachin Pilot

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In