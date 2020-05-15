Decision to open schools will be taken after lockdown ends: HP education minister

chandigarh

Updated: May 15, 2020 20:27 IST

Himachal Pradesh education minister Suresh Bhardwaj on Friday said the decision to open schools will be taken after the end of lockdown period.

During a meeting organised with the officials of directorate of higher education under the chairmanship of education minister, it was proposed that primary schools having students less than 20 should be opened in June. The decision will be taken after receiving guidelines of the Union government.

However, morning assembly and sports activities will not take place.

Apart from this, it was decided that answersheets of top hundred students of Class 10 and 12 will be checked twice so that there is no doubt in making the merit list.

Bhardwaj said all examinations of Class 10 have been completed and the papers were sent to teachers for checking. The result will be declared in first week of June.