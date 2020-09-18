Demarcation of Buddha Nullah : Ludhiana MC to act against 650 encroachments after revenue dept analysis

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 23:16 IST

After identifying around 1,600 encroachments in the initial survey conducted for demarcation of Buddha Nullah, the municipal corporation (MC) will now get the records of 650 of these authenticated from the revenue department.

A meeting in this regard was held under the chairmanship of mayor Balkar Sandhu at his camp office on Thursday evening where deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma and municipal commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal were also present.

Municipal town planner (MTP) Monica Anand said, “Firstly, action will be taken against around 650 encroachments whose land record is available with the revenue department. The revenue department has been directed to authenticate the findings of demarcation survey, following which notices would be served to the owners of the other buildings. Authentication process might take around a week.”

In the initial survey, over 900 encroachments were found on the basis of records of the irrigation department.

Officials said that notices would be served to the building owners after the revenue department authenticates the findings of the initial survey.

Earlier, the special task force constituted to clean the nullah had directed the MC to conduct a survey to remove encroachments and beautify the nullah.

The demarcation process commenced on July 8 to remove encroachments along the nullah so that its width can be increased.