Dengue cases in Chandigarh remain below 300 for second consecutive year

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 23:29 IST

The number of dengue infections in the city dropped by 8% this year and the absolute number remained below 300 for a second consecutive year, official data shows.

The cases of dengue reported in the city had seen a spurt in November; 46% of the total 262 cases of the mosquito-borne viral disease came in the same month. The number, however, decreased to 30 in December.

Compared to the 286 cases last year, the figure stands at 262 till December 25.

The pattern of the last six years shows that dengue cases are unevenly reported through the year, and the cases begin to rise after September and reach a peak in November and thereafter see a downfall in December.

This year, as many as 19 cases were reported in September followed by 89 cases in October, which went up to 121 in November. Last year, too, a similar trend was reported with 30 cases being reported in September followed by 82 and 124 in the months of October and November, respectively.

However, compared to 17 cases in December last year, the number of cases are touching 30 so far this month.

“The cases would have decreased further if the employees involved in the fogging process had visited the homes and checked for possible sources like coolers, tyres, refrigerator plates etc. Even though there was stiff resistance, fogging was carried out in all possible manner especially in the vulnerable areas,” a senior official of the UT health department, wishing anonymity, said.

Most of the dengue cases were reported from Manimajra and Bapu Dham Colony, officials said.

“The life-cycle of the mosquito starts in the later parts of August and September and reaches the adult stage in November when they bite the most. Additional reason for the spike in November is that conditions are most conducive inside the houses due to relatively high temperature,” said Dr Amandeep Kang, director of the UT health department.