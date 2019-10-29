e-paper
‘Depressed’ Malerkotla bizman shoots wife, son and self; couple dead

The man had no dispute with anyone and was economically sound, say police

chandigarh Updated: Oct 29, 2019 23:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 40-year-old businessman shot his wife and son before killing himself on Tuesday morning at Malerkotla town of the district. Police said the couple—Asha and Vijay Jain—died on the spot but their 14-year-old son Sahil is critical and undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ludhiana.

Police said that Vijay, who ran a sweet shop in town, was allegedly under depression. The incident took place around 4.30 am when he shot his family with a licensed revolver. As per initial investigation, after shooting his wife dead, the business man shot his son and then himself. After being shot, the teenager quickly called his grandmother who lived with Vijay’s brother and informed her of the incident.

“Vijay shot at his wife twice–in the chest and the stomach, while he shot his son and himself in the chest,” said inspector Deepinderpal Singh, station house officer, Malerkotla city police station-2.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Malerkotla, Sumit Sood said, “The man had no dispute with anyone and was also economically sound. It seems to be a case of depression. Police are investigating the case from other angles. If police find something suspicious, we will take action as per law,” added Sood. He said the deceased has been booked under sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC and section 27 of the Arms Act.

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 23:24 IST

