Home / Chandigarh / DIG to probe scribe’s detention in Chandigarh, Press Club condemns incident

DIG to probe scribe’s detention in Chandigarh, Press Club condemns incident

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Ombir Singh Bishnoi will be probing the incident to determine what led to the detention of the journalist who was on his way to office on April 18

chandigarh Updated: Apr 19, 2020 23:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The police on Sunday ordered an inquiry against Jasbir Singh, station house officer (SHO), Industrial Area, for allegedly harassing and misbehaving with a journalist working in a city-based newspaper.

Deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Ombir Singh Bishnoi will be probing the incident to determine what led to the detention of the journalist who was on his way to office on April 18.

“Chandigarh police respects the fourth pillar of the democracy and considers media helpful in fighting against the outbreak of Covid-19. Keeping in view yesterday’s incident in which a senior journalist… alleged … harassment, an inquiry has been initiated against the officials concerned,” said an official statement from the police.

“Strictest action will be taken if the official concerned is found guilty after a fact finding probe,” Ombir Singh said.

The Chandigarh Press Club on Sunday also condemned what it said was the unlawful detention of the journalist.

The matter would be taken up with the UT administrator VPS Badnore, Press Club members said.

The journalist was on his way to work when he was stopped at the Sector 29-30 crossing at 4.30pm and detained for “violating curfew rules” even though the media is in the essential list of services allowing journalists to move to carry out their professional commitments.

The journalist was carrying his identity card and even had a curfew pass, but despite being shown the valid documents the Chandigarh Police took him to Industrial Area, Phase I, police station and let him go after almost one hour.

