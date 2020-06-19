e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 19, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Digital transformation of higher education in India in focus during webinar at Ludhiana college

Digital transformation of higher education in India in focus during webinar at Ludhiana college

The online event was attended by more than 500 participants

chandigarh Updated: Jun 19, 2020 18:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The internal quality assurance cell (IQAC) of Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management, Ludhiana, on Friday, organised a national -level webinar under the aegis of ministry of human resource development, New Delhi, on “Digital transformation of higher education in India’ which was attended by more than 500 participants.

Ved Prakash, former chairman, University Grants Commission, New Delhi, was the chief guest on the occasion. The guest of honour and keynote speaker was AK Bakshi, vice-chancellor, PDM University, Haryana.

Vimal Rarh, project head and joint director, GAD-TLC of MHRD, was the other guest of honour and speaker.

Prakash highlighted the transforming face of higher education in India as different seats of higher learning have taken to digital tools of teaching amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

He added that Indian educationists must take to the different modes of information technology. He also spoke on the future, practical hitches and novelties of digital education. He said the echelons of higher education must play a bigger role in inviting new modes and methods of teaching and learning through various tools of information and technology.

Bakshi spoke on the importance of digital education in the times to come. He also motivated the attendees to learn more about various digital methods. He validated his analysis of digitisation of education through various reports and data. He said that the real gap in practical education is that our education system many a times does not challenge the minds of students.

Rarh highlighted the significance of ICT in the field of higher education. She emphasised on the idea that all shrines of higher learning must acclimatise themselves with the environment of online education.

Meenu Gupta, coordinator, IQAC, welcomed the speakers. Ajay Sharma, principal, delivered the vote of thanks. E-certificates were provided to the participants

top news
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
Ladakh isn’t South China Sea, will not allow status quo to change: Official
All party meet begins with tribute to 20 Indian Army soldiers who died in Galwan clash
All party meet begins with tribute to 20 Indian Army soldiers who died in Galwan clash
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official
Uttar Pradesh STF cracks down, tells staffers to delete 52 apps linked to China
Uttar Pradesh STF cracks down, tells staffers to delete 52 apps linked to China
10 soldiers released by China 60 hours after Ladakh clash undergo debriefing
10 soldiers released by China 60 hours after Ladakh clash undergo debriefing
Delhi health minister’s lung infection worsens, to be given plasma therapy
Delhi health minister’s lung infection worsens, to be given plasma therapy
China’s recent actions maybe a step towards shaping post-pandemic global order: Experts
China’s recent actions maybe a step towards shaping post-pandemic global order: Experts
‘Why send soldiers with sticks, send RSS cadre instead’: Congress leader
‘Why send soldiers with sticks, send RSS cadre instead’: Congress leader
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In