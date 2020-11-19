e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Dismissed Punjab Police commando, accomplice held for snatching in Ludhiana

Dismissed Punjab Police commando, accomplice held for snatching in Ludhiana

The accused’s father was a police officer; After his death, he got a job as a constable in the commando wing of Punjab Police on compensation ground in 2008

chandigarh Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Representative image/iStockphoto
Representative image/iStockphoto
         

A dismissed Punjab Police commando and his accomplice were arrested on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in multiple snatchings, police said. Two mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh, 35, of Sidhwan Bet, and Dinesh Raju, 32, of New Partap Nagar. Jagjit is currently living with his widowed mother at the police quarters in Jamalpur.

Police said they were arrested from Rajpura Road during a special checking when they were roaming around on a scooter with the intention of committing snatchings.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, station house officer at division number 8 police station, said the accused committed snatchings for easy money and two cases have been traced back to them. He added that police are conduction investigation to tie them to other cases.

The inspector added that Jagjit’s father was a police officer. After his death, Jagjit got a job as a constable in the commando wing of Punjab Police on compensation ground in 2008.

He was dismissed in 2012 for being absent from duty without information.

As the department provides quarters to widows of police personnel, the accused was living there with his mother, the SHO said.

A case under Section 379-B (snatching and use of force) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at division number 8 police station.

The police are also investigating to find out if the scooter recovered from the accused was stolen.

top news
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
‘Thrilled with Covid-19 vaccine leap,’ says Brown University’s Ashish K Jha
‘Thrilled with Covid-19 vaccine leap,’ says Brown University’s Ashish K Jha
Covid, vaccine race & what we don’t know yet | Dr Guleria & Dr Jha #HTLS2020
Covid, vaccine race & what we don’t know yet | Dr Guleria & Dr Jha #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In