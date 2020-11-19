Dismissed Punjab Police commando, accomplice held for snatching in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 23:13 IST

A dismissed Punjab Police commando and his accomplice were arrested on Wednesday for their alleged involvement in multiple snatchings, police said. Two mobile phones were recovered from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Jagjit Singh, 35, of Sidhwan Bet, and Dinesh Raju, 32, of New Partap Nagar. Jagjit is currently living with his widowed mother at the police quarters in Jamalpur.

Police said they were arrested from Rajpura Road during a special checking when they were roaming around on a scooter with the intention of committing snatchings.

Inspector Jarnail Singh, station house officer at division number 8 police station, said the accused committed snatchings for easy money and two cases have been traced back to them. He added that police are conduction investigation to tie them to other cases.

The inspector added that Jagjit’s father was a police officer. After his death, Jagjit got a job as a constable in the commando wing of Punjab Police on compensation ground in 2008.

He was dismissed in 2012 for being absent from duty without information.

As the department provides quarters to widows of police personnel, the accused was living there with his mother, the SHO said.

A case under Section 379-B (snatching and use of force) of Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the accused at division number 8 police station.

The police are also investigating to find out if the scooter recovered from the accused was stolen.