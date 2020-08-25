e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Domestic help decamps with cash, jewellery worth lakhs from hosiery owner’s house in Ludhiana

chandigarh Updated: Aug 25, 2020 21:47 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
A newly-employed domestic help decamped with cash and jewellery worth lakhs of rupees after sedating the family of hosiery owner in Moti Nagar on Tuesday.

Simranjit Kaur, station house officer at Moti Nagar police station said the victim, Harish Jindal, had hired the domestic help two days ago.

The family hadn’t taken pictures and residential details from her and neither did they get police verification done.

Jindal said the help laced their lunch with sedatives following which he, his wife and son lost consciousness.

In the evening, Jindal’s elder son Sriyansh reached the house and found them, following which he raised the alarm and called doctors.

The SHO said the victim’s statement has been recorded and efforts are on to nab the accused.

