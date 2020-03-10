Domestic violence case: Chandigarh police oppose anticipatory bail of int’l golfer

chandigarh

The UT police have filed a reply in the local court, wherein they have opposed the anticipatory bail, for which international professional golfer Sujjan Singh filed a plea in a domestic violence case. The matter will come up for hearing next on March 16.

On January 16, 2020, following a complaint by Sujjan’s wife, international golfer Irina Brar, police booked Sujjan under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code.

On March 5, the local court issued a notice to the police seeking their response on Sujjan’s anticipatory bail plea.

The case dates back to November 2018, when Irina had filed a domestic violence complaint in with SSP office, Sector 9, and soon after had appealed in a local court demanding maintenance from her husband.

Irina and Sujjan live in Chandigarh. They married in November 2010 and had a daughter in 2012. She had mentioned in a police complaint, that her parents had given ample dowry during the wedding, but her husband began torturing her and her daughter, and would often threaten to commit suicide. Irina said that her in-laws supported him.

She mentioned that on May 2018, She and her daughter were made to leave the house. When she went back to collect her things, some of her cupboards were locked and keys were with her in-laws, she said, following this, she returned to her parents’ house.

It was on the basis of this complaint that Singh was booked on January 16, 2020. On March 3, Sujjan joined the investigation.

‘Keys with irina’

Sujjan Singh had also filed an application with the police mentioning that he had joined the investigation and produced his wife’s articles He told the police that five almirahs were locked and the keys were with his wife Irina. He also said that they had a joint bank locker whose keys were also with Irina. The police mentioned this information in their reply to the court.

Opposing the bail of Sujjan Singh, police mentioned: “A total of 25 household items and one gold item, which belonged to Irina were returned by Sujjan. However, the items are yet to identified by Irina and the recovery (of items) is pending, hence the bail not be approved.”

The 25 items returned included golf kits, box of toys, clothes and other household material.