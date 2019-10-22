Don’t order food from delivery apps: Patiala GMC to students

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 23:06 IST

After directing the first-year MBBS girl students to wear salwar, kameez and dupatta to classes, the Government Medical College in Patiala has now asked the students to not order food from online food delivery applications.

The college has also directed the students to not roam around on campus during night hours. The college has also warned the students of disciplinary action in case of violation of instructions. A notice has been issued to the students by college administration in this regard.

Administration of the GMC stated in its notice that students are advised to avoid food supplies by online apps as they may be unhygienic and unhealthy. If students have any complaints regarding the quality of food being served at the hostels, mess and canteens, they should immediately bring this to the notice of the administration, an official said, pleading anonymity.

“It has been brought to the notice of the undersigned authorities that hostel students keep on roaming on the college campus unnecessarily and without any justifiable reason during night hours. They often argue with the security guards on duty when asked to make entry in this regard in the registers,” read the notice.

The college authorities said in the notice, “All students are directed to enter the hostel premises in time and keep their identity cards in possession and show the same on demand of the security guards on duty anywhere and at any time on campus. Strict disciplinary action should be taken against those who are found to be violating the instructions.”

Besides this, students are also directed to check standing water containers and vessels lying anywhere on the hostel premises or roofs regularly for prevention from vector-borne diseases.

A student, pleading anonymity, said, “The college should stop issuing such directions and immediately withdraw the orders.”

Hostel superintendent Dr DS Bhullar, who had issued the notice, said, “We have not imposed any ban on ordering food from online food delivery apps. We have just advised them to not eat unhealthy food delivered by those apps. This is because we have observed that these delivery apps are serving unhygienic food to customers.”

“And we have directed the students to not roam around on college premises unnecessarily to prevent any untoward incidents,” he added.

