Don’t visit for minor ailments: PGIMER advisory amid Covid-19 outbreak

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 01:02 IST

In view of the coronavirus pandemic, the administration at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has advised patients not to visit its outpatient department for minor ailments.

“Those suffering from cough, running nose and fever, however, may report at the isolation room at the entrance of New OPD Block,” an official spokespersons said.

The institute has also directed that patients visiting its OPD and those admitted in various wards to bring along only one attendant. The advisory also stated that people returning from foreign countries that have been categorised as high-risk by the Government of India should quarantine themselves at home only, at least for two weeks, or report to the nearest hospital.

Even patients who are suffering from chronic disorders such as post-transplant disorder, cancer and chronic renal failure and those who are immunocompromised should avoid routine OPD visits in overcrowded clinics, unless it is very essential.

GMCH-32 suspends all conferences

Meanwhile, Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH, Sector 32) has suspended all conferences, CMEs (continuing medical education), workshops and cultural events till further notice. The hospital has also barred its staff from going abroad or to any other part of the country for any conference or event.

“No staff member will proceed on ex-India leave or attend any conference, workshop, CME in or outside India till further order. Any staff member who is already on ex-India leave and has to resume their duties in GMCH-32 shall intimate about the prospective date of joining and in case they show symptoms of Covid-19, they should isolate themselves at home and take necessary precautions,” the order read.

Even though the MBBS students have demanded suspension of classes, the request has been turned down by the administration. The UT health department has also cancelled the leaves of medical and paramedical staff and in case of emergency, the controlling officer will approve their leave.