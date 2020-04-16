e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Double the salaries of cops, sweepers: Hooda

Double the salaries of cops, sweepers: Hooda

Also said mediapersons, like government employees, must also be recognised as corona warriors

chandigarh Updated: Apr 16, 2020 19:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Leader of opposition in Haryana assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Thursday said salaries of police personnel, sweepers and contractual employees deployed for control of coronavirus should be doubled.

Appreciating the state government’s decision to double the salary of health department employees, Hooda in a statement said all these employees were working round the clock without taking a break. “We cannot do enough to acknowledge their work. They are saving lives by putting their own at stake,” he added.

The former chief minister also appreciated the work of mediapersons. He said mediapersons, like government employees, must also be recognised as corona warriors. Hooda appealed to newspapers and channel owners to provide incentives to mediapersons on the lines of the state government’s decision to double the salary of those leading the fight.

top news
ED files money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
ED files money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
India gets 6,50,000 PPE kits from China, ramps up efforts for more supplies
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Afghan forces intercept Taliban fighters, find Jaish terrorists training for Kashmir
Covid-19 update: Over 2,000 people infected in Mumbai, says BMC
Covid-19 update: Over 2,000 people infected in Mumbai, says BMC
Andhra offers Rs 2,000 to migrant workers to stay put in quarantine camps
Andhra offers Rs 2,000 to migrant workers to stay put in quarantine camps
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Govt invites you to build a Zoom-alternative, winner to get Rs 1 crore
Govt invites you to build a Zoom-alternative, winner to get Rs 1 crore
PM Modi tweets video of kids explaining Covid with bricks; it goes viral
PM Modi tweets video of kids explaining Covid with bricks; it goes viral
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

chandigarh news