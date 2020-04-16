Double the salaries of cops, sweepers: Hooda

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 19:29 IST

Leader of opposition in Haryana assembly, Bhupinder Singh Hooda, on Thursday said salaries of police personnel, sweepers and contractual employees deployed for control of coronavirus should be doubled.

Appreciating the state government’s decision to double the salary of health department employees, Hooda in a statement said all these employees were working round the clock without taking a break. “We cannot do enough to acknowledge their work. They are saving lives by putting their own at stake,” he added.

The former chief minister also appreciated the work of mediapersons. He said mediapersons, like government employees, must also be recognised as corona warriors. Hooda appealed to newspapers and channel owners to provide incentives to mediapersons on the lines of the state government’s decision to double the salary of those leading the fight.