Dr Jasbinder Kaur new director-principal of GMCH-32

The post was left vacant after the demise of former director-principal Dr BS Chavan on December 4.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 22:13 IST
The Chandigarh administration has appointed Dr Jasbinder Kaur as director-principal of GMCH, Sector 32.

Dr Kaur, in-charge, academics-cum-head of department of biochemistry, joined the department as a reader on November 28, 1996, and was promoted as professor and head of department on March 17, 2004. She became the in-charge of academics on March 17, 2018.

Having done her MBBS in 1983, Dr Kaur got a diploma in obstetrics and gynaecology from Nagpur University in 1986 and an MD in biochemistry from MDU, Rohtak, in 1990.

In addition to director-principal, Dr Kaur has also been appointed as director of medical education and research, UT; GRIID and Mental Health Institute.

