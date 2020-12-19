Driver carrying illegal sand from Mohali held after 12-km chase

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 09:00 IST

The officials of the Mohali mining department caught a tipper-truck driver who was carrying illegally mined sand after a chase of 12 kilometres into Chandigarh when he jumped a naka at Kurali Siswan T-point and damaged a street light in Sector 24 on the intervening night of December 17/18.

The accused was identified as Parminder Singh, 23, of Abheypur village in Mohali district. He was produced before a court on Friday and sent to judicial custody. Parminder was hauling sand from Abheypur and was on his way to Mohali.

On Thursday night at around 12.30am, officials of Punjab mining department had set up a naka at Kurali Siswan T-point and were patrolling in the area to check vehicles for illegal mining of sand.

A tipper-truck loaded with wash sand was signalled to stop, but instead of slowing down the accused tried to drive away after breaking the naka. The mining officials followed the truck in four vehicles and chased it for about 12km into Chandigarh.

The tipper was finally intercepted near Gujarat Bhawan in Sector 24. In the process, however, the tipper damaged a street light. The driver tried to flee, but was caught and handed over to the Chandigarh Police.

In-charge of the police post in Sector 24 Ravdeep Singh said, “We have registered a case of damaging public property while the complaint regarding mining has been forwarded to Mohali.”

Mining inspector, Mohali, Gurjit Singh said that the tipper was speeding and was loaded with sand, and the driver failed to show any documents regarding transportation of the sand.