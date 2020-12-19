e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 19, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Driver carrying illegal sand from Mohali held after 12-km chase

Driver carrying illegal sand from Mohali held after 12-km chase

A tipper-truck loaded with wash sand was signalled to stop, but instead of slowing down the accused tried to drive away after breaking the naka

chandigarh Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 09:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The officials of the Mohali mining department caught a tipper-truck driver who was carrying illegally mined sand after a chase of 12 kilometres into Chandigarh when he jumped a naka at Kurali Siswan T-point and damaged a street light in Sector 24 on the intervening night of December 17/18.

The accused was identified as Parminder Singh, 23, of Abheypur village in Mohali district. He was produced before a court on Friday and sent to judicial custody. Parminder was hauling sand from Abheypur and was on his way to Mohali.

On Thursday night at around 12.30am, officials of Punjab mining department had set up a naka at Kurali Siswan T-point and were patrolling in the area to check vehicles for illegal mining of sand.

A tipper-truck loaded with wash sand was signalled to stop, but instead of slowing down the accused tried to drive away after breaking the naka. The mining officials followed the truck in four vehicles and chased it for about 12km into Chandigarh.

The tipper was finally intercepted near Gujarat Bhawan in Sector 24. In the process, however, the tipper damaged a street light. The driver tried to flee, but was caught and handed over to the Chandigarh Police.

In-charge of the police post in Sector 24 Ravdeep Singh said, “We have registered a case of damaging public property while the complaint regarding mining has been forwarded to Mohali.”

Mining inspector, Mohali, Gurjit Singh said that the tipper was speeding and was loaded with sand, and the driver failed to show any documents regarding transportation of the sand.

top news
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
Why Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat cautioned Nepal about China’s footprint
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Govt must protect vaccine makers against lawsuits: SII’s Adar Poonawalla
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
Amit Shah in Kolkata for a 2-day visit: All you need to know
US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
US clears Moderna vaccine for Covid-19, 2nd shot in arsenal
Polling underway for last phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir
Polling underway for last phase of DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir
TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari does U-turn, says back in party fold
TMC MLA Jitendra Tiwari does U-turn, says back in party fold
MSP only real risk protection for farmers, says new study
MSP only real risk protection for farmers, says new study
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
‘Cong to elect chief soon, 99.99% believe it should be Rahul Gandhi’: Surjewala
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesCovid-19India vs Australia Live ScoreRafale Fighter JetISRO

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In