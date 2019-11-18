Driving without helmet, jumping red light common violations in Patiala district

chandigarh

Even as there are over 40 traffic offences as per the Motor Vehicle Act that make the driver liable for penalty and fine, the offences of driving without wearing a helmet and jumping red light are most common in Patiala district and are keeping the traffic police on their toes.

Of total 21,495 challans that were issued in district till October 31 this year, as many as 4,435 people were found riding their two-wheelers without wearing a helmet, while 3,378 challans were issued against people for jumping red light.

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that this year, the Patiala traffic police have collected more than ₹80.31 lakh by issuing around 21,495 challans.

Sidhu said that special checkpoints are set up randomly to crack a whip on those violating traffic norms.

“We hold special drives at different parts in district to keep check on traffic violations on daily basis. People should follow traffic rules religiously and cooperate with the traffic police in ensuring smooth vehicular slow across district,” he said.

He added that police recently conducted a drive against wrong parking in Patiala markets. “Moreover, we have decided to adopt stringent measures in the coming days to keep check on traffic rule violations,” he said.

Meanwhile, the traffic police officials have been directed to carry out awareness campaigns to curb norm violations.

Triple- and quadruple-riding, and speeding are other most common violations by the people.

As many as 1,465 challans were issued for triple-riding, 1,398 for not carrying pollution certificate of vehicle, 1,329 for riding a vehicle without driving license, 1,296 for not wearing seat belt, 1,243 for speeding, 853 for wrong parking, 998 for driving without insurance certificate, 472 for vehicles not having any number plates, 679 for using pressure horn, and 242 against drivers for tempering with silencers of bullet motorcycles.