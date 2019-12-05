Drones to keep an eye on MC’s vendor eviction drive beginning tomorrow

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 00:51 IST

Drones will be pressed into service to monitor municipal corporation’s drive to evict vendors from December 6.

“All main markets will be monitored through drones so that we can effectively deal with any situation during the drive,” MC commissioner KK Yadav said.

Besides this, the MC has also decided to double the manpower in sectors 17, 19 and 22, which have 1,800 registered vendors. If the unregistered vendors are counted as well, the number crosses 3,000.

All these three sectors will have a DSP-level officer, along with one duty magistrate, MC’s executive engineer, a sub-inspector of the enforcement wing, besides 100 labourers and four trucks to execute the drive.

Yadav said more manpower is required in these areas since concentration of vendors is more in these sectors. “However, we have equal focus in all areas to ensure that the drive is successful,” he said. He advised the vendors to shift to their allotted space, else they will have to face strict action from Friday.

“No one will be spared during the drive as goods of illegal vendors whether registered or unregistered will be permanently confiscated during the drive,” said Yadav.

All sectors, other than the three mentioned above, will have sub-divisional engineer-led team comprising a junior engineer, sub-inspector and 30 labourers to execute the drive. A central office is being created in MC for better coordination among different teams during the drive.

“This drive may continue for a week, depending upon the situation on the ground,” Yadav said.

DC told to appoint duty magistrate in all areas

Meanwhile, a meeting was held between MC commissioner, deputy commissioner and Chandigarh SSP in which it was decided to appoint at all locations a duty magistrate who will coordinate with cops and MC staff to deal with law-and-order situation.

Police will also share the list of its deployment with the MC staff on Thursday so that there is no confusion.

Chandigarh vendors association has already announced to hold protest in Sector 20 on Thursday where they are likely to announce their next strategy to oppose the drive.

Association president Ram Milan Gaud said that vendors will not accept such dictatorship of the MC. “We are being shifted to areas where we will eventually lose our earning. It is an attempt by MC to rob hundreds of families of their livelihoods. We will not let it happen and fight it out,” he said.

Vendors’ association, however, lost the case in Supreme Court in which they had petitioned against their eviction from Sukhna Lake and Rock Garden. Their another petition regarding sector 17 is pending and yet to be heard.