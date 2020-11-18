e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 18, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Drug addict held for two robberies at knifepoint in Chandigarh

Drug addict held for two robberies at knifepoint in Chandigarh

Police said he took to crime to fund his drug addiction

chandigarh Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 23:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

Police on Wednesday arrested a history-sheeter for robbing two men at knifepoint in area falling under the Sector-39 police station on Monday.

Identified as Bhupinder Singh, alias Sunny, 28, he is a resident of Sector 41 and has seven cases registered against him in Chandigarh. Police said he took to crime to fund his drug addiction. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

Bhupinder was arrested at a naka near the Sector 40/41/54/55 roundabout, followed a tip-off. The knife used in both crimes and ₹1,500 stolen from complainant Vinod Kumar were also recovered.

Vinod, a resident of Buterla village in Sector 41, was urinating behind a petrol pump in Sector 39 on Monday evening, when Bhupinder pointed a knife at him and fled with his wallet containing ₹1,500.

During interrogation, police also recovered a mobile phone that Bhupinder had snatched from Gurjinder Singh, a courier boy, at knifepoint the same evening.

Gurjinder, a resident of Panchkula, had gone to Sector 41 to collect a parcel when Bhupinder forcibly sat behind him on the bike and pressed a knife against his back. He then asked Gurjinder to drive to Sector 40, and once there, got off the bike and fled with his mobile phone.

Separate cases were registered under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

top news
‘Saving the economy is equally important’: No lockdown, assures Kejriwal
‘Saving the economy is equally important’: No lockdown, assures Kejriwal
131 Covid-19 deaths, highest spike in a day so far in Delhi
131 Covid-19 deaths, highest spike in a day so far in Delhi
Citizen journalist in China faces jail for reporting on Covid-19 in Wuhan
Citizen journalist in China faces jail for reporting on Covid-19 in Wuhan
Amit Shah, JP Nadda to visit Bengal almost every month
Amit Shah, JP Nadda to visit Bengal almost every month
China’s Covid vaccine appears safe, causes immune response
China’s Covid vaccine appears safe, causes immune response
‘I see them struggling’: Akhtar on India’s big test in Australia
‘I see them struggling’: Akhtar on India’s big test in Australia
Covid-19: Two districts with most hot spots have highest caseload
Covid-19: Two districts with most hot spots have highest caseload
Covid update: Pfizer’s 95% efficacy claim; Delhi wedding guests limited to 50
Covid update: Pfizer’s 95% efficacy claim; Delhi wedding guests limited to 50
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesLakshmi Vilas BankCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChapare virus

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In