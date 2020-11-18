Drug addict held for two robberies at knifepoint in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 23:25 IST

Police on Wednesday arrested a history-sheeter for robbing two men at knifepoint in area falling under the Sector-39 police station on Monday.

Identified as Bhupinder Singh, alias Sunny, 28, he is a resident of Sector 41 and has seven cases registered against him in Chandigarh. Police said he took to crime to fund his drug addiction. He was produced in court and sent to judicial custody.

Bhupinder was arrested at a naka near the Sector 40/41/54/55 roundabout, followed a tip-off. The knife used in both crimes and ₹1,500 stolen from complainant Vinod Kumar were also recovered.

Vinod, a resident of Buterla village in Sector 41, was urinating behind a petrol pump in Sector 39 on Monday evening, when Bhupinder pointed a knife at him and fled with his wallet containing ₹1,500.

During interrogation, police also recovered a mobile phone that Bhupinder had snatched from Gurjinder Singh, a courier boy, at knifepoint the same evening.

Gurjinder, a resident of Panchkula, had gone to Sector 41 to collect a parcel when Bhupinder forcibly sat behind him on the bike and pressed a knife against his back. He then asked Gurjinder to drive to Sector 40, and once there, got off the bike and fled with his mobile phone.

Separate cases were registered under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.