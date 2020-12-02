e-paper
Drunk car driver snuffs out 27-year-old woman's life in Chandigarh

Drunk car driver snuffs out 27-year-old woman’s life in Chandigarh

Victim was waiting at a traffic signal near Panjab University on her scooter that was hit a speeding car.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 22:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A drunk car driver claimed the life of a 27-year-old woman waiting at a traffic signal on her Honda Activa near Panjab University, Sector 14, on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Geeta, a resident of Adarsh Nagar, Nayagaon. Her husband, Kamal, who was riding the scooter, also sustained injuries.

Police said the couple was waiting for the traffic light to turn green, when a speeding Maruti Swift car hit their scooter from behind.

The impact of the collision tossed the couple in the air and caused severe injuries as they crashed on the road. Kamal and Geeta were rushed to PGIMER, where the latter was declared brought dead.

The car driver, Kuldeep Singh of Sector 15, was nabbed and taken for medical examination that confirmed that he was driving under the influence of liquor.

He has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Kamal’s relative Paan Singh, of Manimajra, Chandigarh.

Kamal said they had come to Sector 25, Chandigarh, to meet Geeta’s parents.

Besides her husband, Geeta leaves behind her seven-year-old daughter.

