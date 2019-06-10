DSP with Punjab Armed Police allegedly beaten up by woman neighbour in Jalandhar

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) posted with the Punjab Armed Police (PAP) was allegedly beaten up by a woman neighbour after he reportedly attacked her husband at Rail Vihar Colony near PAP Chowk in Jalandhar on Saturday night.

The reason behind the scuffle is not clear, though police claimed the two parties had an altercation earlier too, after which they reached a compromise.

Harishchandra, who is a priest, told police that DSP Manish Kumar reached his house at night and started threatening his family. The DSP was in civil clothes and using his private vehicle, said police.

“He pointed his gun at me and hit me with his baton and tried to enter the house. In self defence, my wife too hit him,” said the priest in his complaint.

Rama Mandi station house officer (SHO) Sukhjit Singh said after getting information about the scuffle, a police team rushed to the spot and launched investigation.

“Both the DSP and his neighbour were hurt in the scuffle. The DSP sustained injuries on his head and is undergoing treatment at a government hospital,” said the SHO.

Both sides have submitted cross complaints.

“The two had a scuffle earlier too, after which they reached a compromise. A case will be registered after thorough investigation and recording statements of all those concerned,” said the SHO.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 09:54 IST