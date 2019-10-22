e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 22, 2019

Dushyant Chautala alleges ‘bogus voting’ at Uchana Kalan village

Dushyant (31), a former MP from Hisar, is in the fray from Uchana Kalan against sitting BJP MLA Prem Lata

chandigarh Updated: Oct 22, 2019 00:03 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Hindustantimes
         

Jind Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala has alleged that “bogus voting” in connivance with a police official took place at a booth in Dumerkha Kalan village of the Uchana Kalan assembly constituency on Monday.

Dushyant (31), a former MP from Hisar, is in the fray from Uchana Kalan against sitting BJP MLA Prem Lata, who is the wife of former Union minister Birender Singh. He said when he objected to the bogus voting, some people resorted to violence and hurled a glass at him. “I have complained to the returning officer concerned about the complicity of a police official,” the JJP leader told reporters here, demanding repolling at the booth.

A district poll official said they would examine the complaint given by Dushyant.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 00:03 IST

tags
top news
Exit polls project a big win for BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra
Exit polls project a big win for BJP-Shiv Sena combine in Maharashtra
Haryana exit polls predict BJP’s return to power with landslide victory
Haryana exit polls predict BJP’s return to power with landslide victory
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
‘Disappointed at $20 fee’: India to sign Kartarpur corridor pact on Wednesday
Guru Ravidas temple demolished in Delhi forest can be reconstructed: SC
Guru Ravidas temple demolished in Delhi forest can be reconstructed: SC
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
India series under threat as Bangladesh cricketers announce boycott plan
BSP worker votes, then throws ink on EVM machine in Maharashtra
BSP worker votes, then throws ink on EVM machine in Maharashtra
Lady Gaga posts Sanskrit mantra, Twitter in tizzy. Here’s what it means
Lady Gaga posts Sanskrit mantra, Twitter in tizzy. Here’s what it means
‘Nothing wrong’: J&K Governor on use of artillery guns by Indian army in PoK
‘Nothing wrong’: J&K Governor on use of artillery guns by Indian army in PoK
trending topics
Maharashtra Exit polls 2019Haryana Exit Poll Results 2019Exit poll 2019 highlightsIndia vs South AfricaAssembly Elections 2019Tiger ShroffXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProKamlesh Tiwari Murder CaseReliance JioGolden Gate hotel
don't miss
latest news
India News
Chandigarh News