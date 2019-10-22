Dushyant Chautala alleges ‘bogus voting’ at Uchana Kalan village

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 00:03 IST

Jind Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala has alleged that “bogus voting” in connivance with a police official took place at a booth in Dumerkha Kalan village of the Uchana Kalan assembly constituency on Monday.

Dushyant (31), a former MP from Hisar, is in the fray from Uchana Kalan against sitting BJP MLA Prem Lata, who is the wife of former Union minister Birender Singh. He said when he objected to the bogus voting, some people resorted to violence and hurled a glass at him. “I have complained to the returning officer concerned about the complicity of a police official,” the JJP leader told reporters here, demanding repolling at the booth.

A district poll official said they would examine the complaint given by Dushyant.

First Published: Oct 22, 2019 00:03 IST