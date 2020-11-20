Dushyant hits back at Congress for doubting stability of coalition government in Haryana

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 01:41 IST

A day after Congress MP Deepender Hooda said there were “cracks of mistrust” in the BJP-JJP coalition in Haryana, Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday hit back at the Congress leaders for raising questions on the stability of the ruling BJP-JJP coalition government.

Addressing mediapersons, Dushyant said the Congress leaders needed self introspection instead of being concerned about the stability of the coalition government.

The JJP leader said there is a possibility that Congress president Sonia Gandhi will empower AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala in Haryana and weaken former CM Bhupinder Hooda and his son Deepender. “So, the leaders who talk about mistrust among the alliance should look into their own affairs and introspect,” he said in a reference to remarks made by MP Deepender.

‘Registered a record in GST collection’

Dushyant also said that despite Covid-19 situations, the state government has registered a record in goods and services tax (GST) revenue collection.

Dushyant, who also hold the portfolio of excise and taxation, said the GST collection in April 2019 was ₹1,499 crore whereas only ₹237 crore was received in April 2020. The GST collection was ₹1,501 crore in May 2019 and ₹891 crore this year.

He claimed that after the department’s officers encouraged taxpayers and simplified the process of tax refunds, the GST collection started increasing. As compared to ₹1,563 collected in September 2019, the GST collection in September 2020 was ₹1,583 crore.

A total of ₹1,543 crore was collected in October last year, while ₹2,563 crore was collected in October this year, he added.