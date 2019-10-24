e-paper
ED harvest illegal paddy crop grown on the land of drug smuggler Kandola

An unknown person, of Samrala, had ploughed the land and sown paddy crop

chandigarh Updated: Oct 24, 2019 23:28 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A team of the enforcement directorate (ED) visited a site that is attached property of notorious drug smuggler Raja Kandhola on Thursday, and harvested the paddy crop that was sown there illegally by some person.

The team, led by deputy director Niranjan Singh, reached Samrala and sought help from the Samrala police. A police team from Samrala helped the ED team to reach the site and harvest the illegally-grown crop.

In 2012, the Punjab Police had claimed to have unearthed a drug smuggling racket involving Raja Kandhola, who was peddling party drug ‘Ice’ in India and some other countries including Canada and the US.

Kandola and his accomplices were arrested by the police with over 34kg ‘Ice’.

It was found that the said property in Samrala belongs to Kandhola. Later, this property, of about 10 acres, along with other properties was attached, said one of the ED officials, pleading anonymity.

Recently, the ED came to know about illegal farming was on at the site. The team then reached Samrala and harvested the crop.

An unknown person, of Samrala, had ploughed the land and sown paddy crop. The ED sleuths have lodged a complaint at the Samrala police station in this regard.

SHO Samrala, Sikander Singh, confirmed that they have deputed a team with the ED officials and probe is on.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 23:28 IST

