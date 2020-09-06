e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Eight IAS officers get additional charge of various posts in HP

Eight IAS officers get additional charge of various posts in HP

Decision taken as some officers are in home quarantine

chandigarh Updated: Sep 06, 2020 00:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
         

The Himachal Pradesh government on Saturday handed over additional charges of various posts to eight Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officers with immediate effect due to home quarantine and isolation period of some officers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Additional chief secretary (forests) Sanjay Gupta will be holding the dual charge as additional chief secretary (printing and stationery, animal husbandry and fisheries). Additional chief secretary (home, vigilance and food, civil supplies and consumer affairs) Manoj Kumar will hold the dual charge of additional chief secretary (industries) while Prabodh Saxena, who is the additional chief secretary (MPP, power and NCES) will also be chairman of Himachal State Electricity Board, Shimla.

Principal secretary (agriculture and tribal development) Onkar Chand Sharma will hold dual charge of principal secretary (Jal Shakti Vibhag and horticulture) while secretary (ayurveda and YSS) Ajay Kumar Sharma will also be secretary (social justice and empowerment), Shimla.

Managing director, HP State Civil Supplies Corporation, Shimla, Manasi Sahay Thakur will also hold additional charge of director, food civil supplies and consumer affairs.

HPMC managing director Debasweta Banik will hold additional charge of director, horticulture and special secretary (forest and industries) while managing director, HP Handloom and Handicrafts Development Corporation, Shimla, Neeraj Kumar will also be special secretary (industries).

Officers under home quarantine/isolation

Additional chief secretary (MPP, Power and NCES) and chairman, HP State Electricity Board Ltd, Shimla, Ram Subhag Singh, additional chief secretary (social justice and empowerment, printing and stationery, animal husbandry and fisheries) Nisha Singh, secretary (Jal Shakti Vibhag and horticulture) and director, horticulture, Amitabh Avasthi and special secretary (industries) and director (food, civil supplies and consumer affairs) Abid Hussain Sadiq are under home quarantine/isolation period.

tags
top news
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
China’s PLA in race to reach the green line in Ladakh
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
PLA faces off Indian Army at two points in Chushul, China talks peace
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
‘Courts provide checks and balances, can’t be unelected governments’: SC Judge
India’s security would be maintained in ‘extended neighbourhood’ as well: Gen Bipin Rawat
India’s security would be maintained in ‘extended neighbourhood’ as well: Gen Bipin Rawat
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Doctor alleges parents missing after newborn girl tests Covid-19 positive
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Near escape for Chandrababu Naidu after cow on road causes cars to collide
Bomb hoax stirs panic in Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal town
Bomb hoax stirs panic in Madhya Pradesh’s Chambal town
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In