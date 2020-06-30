e-paper
Elderly woman among six fresh Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh

Meanwhile, 15 more patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 364 and active cases to 70

chandigarh Updated: Jun 30, 2020 21:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

An elderly woman is among six more Covid-19 cases reported in Chandigarh on Tuesday, which took the city’s tally to 440.

Meanwhile, 15 more patients were discharged, taking the number of recoveries to 364 and active cases to 70.

Those found infected include a 53-year-old man, 47-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy from Sector 41. They are community contacts of previous positive cases from the same sector.

Two women, aged 36 and 65, who are household contacts of an infected person have tested positive in Sector 23. The sixth case is of a 40-year-old man from Dhanas. He is workplace contact of a patient from Punjab.

Among those recovered, 12 have been discharged from Shri Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College and Hospital and shifted to the quarantine facility at Sood Dharmshala. Three more patients, who were in home quarantine, have completed their 17-day isolation.

Dr G Dewan, director health services, Chandigarh, said the city is faring well on various Covid-19 indicators with doubling rate at 99.4 days, recovery rate at 82.04% and fatality rate at 1.36%.

“Chandigarh remained vigilant with regard to screening and testing by conducting door-to-door survey and establishing flu clinics to screen suspected cases on the basis of symptoms such as influenza like illness and severe acute respiratory infections,” he said.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old youth tested positive in Panchkula, taking the total count in the district to 112. The patient is a resident of Sector 7.

While 84 patients have been cured so far, 28 cases are still active in Panchkula.

