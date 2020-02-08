Emanaul Nahar appointed new chairman of Punjab minority commission

chandigarh

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 01:13 IST

Decision announced by department of home affairs and justice of Punjab government in a February 5 notification

Panjab University (PU) dean students’ welfare (DSW) Emanaul Nahar has been appointed as the chairman of Punjab State Commission for Minorities.

The department of home affairs and justice of Punjab government, in a notification dated February 5, has announced the appointment of Nahar on the post by governor VP Singh Badnore.

From the date of joining, Nahar’s term as the commission’s chairman will last for three years. Serving as the DSW of PU for last four years, he will replace Munawar Masih as the minority commission head. Meanwhile,Mohammad Rafiof Sangrur district has been appointed as the senior vice-president of the minority commission, while Hans Raj of Gurdaspur has been chosen as the new vice-chairman of the commission.

PU V-C TO BE HARYANA GUV’S NOMINEE AT HISAR VARSITY

PU vice-chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar has been nominated by Haryana governor Satyadev Narayan Arya as his nominee in the selection committee of teaching posts at Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology (GJUST) in Hisar (Haryana).

As per the notification issued by Haryana Raj Bhavan, Chandigarh, governor Arya took the decision by exercising his powers conferred by Statute 20 (1) of the Schedule to GJUST, Hisar Act, 1995. Raj Kumar will be the governor’s nominee for two years.