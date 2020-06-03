e-paper
Ensure protocol at quarantine centres: HC to Panchkula admn

The high court bench was hearing a petition from a Panchkula resident who had alleged that dharamshalas in congested areas had been identified for institutional quarantine.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 03, 2020 00:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday directed Panchkula administration to ensure that protocol and safety measures required to be adopted at quarantine centres are followed.

The high court bench of justice RS Jha and justice Arun Palli was hearing a petition from a Panchkula resident, Devender Mahajan, who had alleged that dharamshalas in congested areas had been identified for institutional quarantine, which could jeopardise the health of those living in the vicinity.

The petition stated that the centres had not been set up on the outskirts of an urban agglomeration as directed by the Centre. It was further stated that quarantine protocol was not being adhered to and the authorities permitted the inmates to intermingle with the public, thereby risking the health and lives of all of Panchkula.

Taking note of the serious nature of the allegations levelled by the petitioner, the court said the allegations will be looked into. The court also directed the administration to ensure that the protocol and safety measures required to be adopted at quarantine centres and restrictions imposed upon the inmates were complied with.

