Eviction drive ends: Real test begins for Chandigarh MC as security in markets reduces from December 9

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 01:11 IST

Successful so far in clearing out vendors from city’s key markets and shifting them to designated vending sites, the real test for Chandigarh municipal corporation begins now as deployment of security forces reduces to bare minimum today onward.

Ever since the commencement of the MC enforcement drive on Friday, more than 1,000 cops were deployed in different markets. Sector 17 plaza that has now been made completely vendor-free had turned into a fortress with barricading from all sides and even deployment of duty magistrates.

Although the MC has claimed that proper internal arrangements are in place to ensure vigilance in all markets from next week, a senior MC official seeking anonymity said deployment of heavy police was one of the prime reasons why MC was successful in carrying out the drive against vendors.

“As majority of them will not be on enforcement duties from Monday, we should not lower our guards now. Any attempt by vendors to return to the non-vending areas needs to be dealt with strongly and accountability should be fixed on area’s enforcement staff for laxity in duty,” he added.

MC commissioner KK Yadav said, “Camp offices have already been set up in sectors 17, 22, 19 and other key markets where our area enforcement staff will permanently sit and keep a strict vigil.”

Besides, there are multiple teams of officers who have been asked to make regular checks, he said. In addition, standing instructions have been issued that in case vendors are seen anywhere outside authorised vending zones, the sub-inspector of the enforcement wing whose prime duty is to keep vigil on vendors will be suspended, the MC chief added.

“Only those dealing with essential commodities have been exempted and allowed to stay in their original sites,” he said.

2,500 VENDORS TAKE POSSESSION IN 3 DAYS

In the last three days, as many as 2,500 out of 4,284 vendors took possession of the sites allotted to them across 48 vending zones, which accounts for nearly 60% shifting. MC chief said that although vendors’ response was a bit slow on Sunday in comparison to Friday and Saturday, all sites are expected to be filled up in the next three to four days.

As many as 650 sites have been occupied at the city’s biggest vending zone in Sector 15 where a total of 936 sites have been carved out for vendors. Most of the vendors shifting here are from Sectors 22, 17 and 15 itself.

Area residents are certainly not happy. One such resident Sandeep Sud said that the manner in which the MC created the vending site was unjustified. “They have turned a prime sector into a commercial flea market. MC on Sunday placed movable toilets right on the T-junction opposite the market that is adding to the traffic chaos. They should move it out somewhere else,” he said.