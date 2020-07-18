Except final year, all Panjab University students to be promoted

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 23:20 IST

Panjab University has decided to promote all students except those in the final year, as per the new academic calendar issued for the 2020-21 session. Also, online classes for the ongoing courses will start from August 3 at PU, its regional centres and affiliated colleges.

However, the procedure to grade the students has not been decided yet. The vice-chancellor gave the final approval for the new academic calendar on Saturday. It was approved on Thursday by a committee constituted by the PU syndicate in its last meeting.

As per the new calendar, the varsity will start the admission process for ongoing batches on July 27. Thereafter, online classes will start on August 3.

The first academic term of the next session will end on November 28 and the semester examinations will be conducted from December 2 for 20 days, following which a winter break of nine days will be announced from December 25.

A PU senator, requesting anonymity, said, “A policy about reduction in syllabus is also required keeping in mind the limitations of online teaching.”

Also, during the first academic term of the next session, all Saturdays will be working. Besides this, duration of classes will be 40 minutes maximum.

For under-graduate (UG) first-year, classes in PU and its affiliated colleges will start on September 1. The semester exams will be conducted in December.

Former PU vice-chancellor Arun Kumar Grover said, “It is a wishful thinking at the moment but it is going to be a challenging task for PU and its affiliated colleges as well. How well prepared teachers and students are for online teaching remains a question.”

PU dean university instructions (DUI) RK Singla said, “After online classes start, we will identify students who don’t have requisite facilities. We will take necessary steps for them as well.”