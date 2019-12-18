Eye on self-sustainability, PGIMER hikes medical test rates

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 18, 2019 01:17 IST

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has increased the charges of six medical tests conducted at the institute in a bid to remain self-sustainable.

The decision in this regard was taken on the recommendation of the hospital charges committee.

Hospital authorities said the committee in early October had recommended to the hospital administration an increase in charges of six tests to help the institute remain self-sustainable.

The tests include antibiotic sensitivity, BACTEC culture, fungal culture and sensitivity (all specimens), galactomannan and beta D-glucan, which are conducted in the department of medical microbiology, and flow cytometry, which is conducted by the department of radiodiagnosis.

While the fee for the flow cytometry test has been doubled, rates for other tests have been increased by 30% to 60%.

Officials said around 500-700 patients underwent these tests at the institute on a daily basis.

The decision has not gone down well with patients, who demanded the hike be rolled back.

“If the institute has to generate more money, that can be done by other means. Increasing charges for medical tests should be the last resort. In government hospitals, test charges should be minimum as a considerable number of low-income group people visit these for hassle-free treatment,” said Swarnjeet Singh, a relative of a 67-year-old patient at the institute.

However, PGIMER officials said the decision was needed to help the institute remain self-sufficient. “The rates are still cheaper as compared to diagnostic charges in the market,” they said.

PGIMER director Dr Jagat Ram said the hike was recommended by a committee constituted regarding hospital charges. “They compared the rates at PGIMER with reputed medical institutions across the country, and thereafter, advised a marginal increase,” he added.