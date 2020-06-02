Eyeing sole profits of tea stall, Nayagaon resident murders 60-year-old Nepalese man

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 21:20 IST

A Nayagaon man has been arrested for murdering a 60-year-old Nepalese man at a saw mill in Manimajra, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Karan, allegedly strangled to death the victim, Bhulawan Rawat, as he didn’t want to split the profits of a tea stall that the latter had helped him set up.

Rawat was found dead at the Praveen Saw Mill in Pipli Wala Town in Manimajra, where he had worked for 30 years.

His nephew, Rajan, 24, was the first to spot the body as he visited the mill on Tuesday morning in search of his uncle.

A resident of Shanti Nagar, Manimajra, Rajan sounded the police, and told them that a Nayagaon man had threatened to kill his uncle.

AADHAAR CARD, CCTV FOOTAGE NAILED ACCUSED

On searching the crime scene, police found Karan’s Aadhaar card on the spot. The mill’s CCTV footage also showed him arguing with Rawat, while holding a liquor bottle, which led to his arrest, police said.

They said Karan was earlier working at Chunni Lal Dabha at Aare Wali Gali near the saw mill. After Karan left this job, Rawat helped him open up a tea stall near the electricity office in Motor Market, Manimajra.

On Monday, Karan visited the saw mill and offered liquor to Rawat, who turned it down. There, Rawat asked Karan to share the profits of the tea stall with his son, which enraged Karan and he attacked the Nepalese man with the liquor bottle before strangling him with his safa (head scarf), a police official said.

To pass it off as an accident, he moved the body to near the stairs at the small entry gate of the saw mill.

Karan has been booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code as the Manimajra police station. If proven guilty, the charge entails death penalty or imprisonment for life, with fine.