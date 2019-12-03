FAKE ENCOUNTER: Chattopadhyaya given three months to file status report

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 23:13 IST

Punjab director general of police (PSPCL) Siddharth Chattopadhyaya-led special investigation team (SIT) has been given three months by the high court to file the first status report into the probe of a fake encounter case involving inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the Punjab government told the court that Chattopadhyaya had been given an office in the mini-secretariat in Sector 9, Chandigarh, and four security personnel, besides a team of investigators. Following this, Chattopadhyaya said he would start the probe forthwith. The record of the case, the government said, would be handed over on Wednesday.

The court was hearing a plea in which Chattopadhyaya had lamented not having proper infrastructure to implement the high court orders on leading a team of policemen to probe the allegations. He was handed over probe in April.

The SIT was to file a status report on May 27. Instead, Chattopadhyaya filed a plea seeking direction for requisite infrastructure from the state. He has an office in Patiala and had told court that to carry out the probe, he needs an office in Chandigarh.

The SIT was constituted on a 2013 on the plea of Dalbir Kaur, whose husband Sukhpal Singh, was allegedly killed in a fake encounter by a Punjab Police team led by Umranangal in 1994.

Allegations are that police team led by Umranangal stage managed the encounter in which Kaur’s husband was killed but dreaded terrorist Gurman Singh Bandala was shown as killed. Later Bandala was found alive.

Kaur’s counsel Pradeep Virk demanded that the SIT should asked to complete probe within one-and-a-half month as asked for earlier. However, court gave three months in view of the fact that case is 25 years old.