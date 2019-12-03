e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 03, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019

FAKE ENCOUNTER: Chattopadhyaya given three months to file status report

chandigarh Updated: Dec 03, 2019 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab director general of police (PSPCL) Siddharth Chattopadhyaya-led special investigation team (SIT) has been given three months by the high court to file the first status report into the probe of a fake encounter case involving inspector general of police Paramraj Singh Umranangal.

During the hearing on Tuesday, the Punjab government told the court that Chattopadhyaya had been given an office in the mini-secretariat in Sector 9, Chandigarh, and four security personnel, besides a team of investigators. Following this, Chattopadhyaya said he would start the probe forthwith. The record of the case, the government said, would be handed over on Wednesday.

The court was hearing a plea in which Chattopadhyaya had lamented not having proper infrastructure to implement the high court orders on leading a team of policemen to probe the allegations. He was handed over probe in April.

The SIT was to file a status report on May 27. Instead, Chattopadhyaya filed a plea seeking direction for requisite infrastructure from the state. He has an office in Patiala and had told court that to carry out the probe, he needs an office in Chandigarh.

The SIT was constituted on a 2013 on the plea of Dalbir Kaur, whose husband Sukhpal Singh, was allegedly killed in a fake encounter by a Punjab Police team led by Umranangal in 1994.

Allegations are that police team led by Umranangal stage managed the encounter in which Kaur’s husband was killed but dreaded terrorist Gurman Singh Bandala was shown as killed. Later Bandala was found alive.

Kaur’s counsel Pradeep Virk demanded that the SIT should asked to complete probe within one-and-a-half month as asked for earlier. However, court gave three months in view of the fact that case is 25 years old.

top news
Violence down, infiltration attempts up in Valley after 370 move, says govt
Violence down, infiltration attempts up in Valley after 370 move, says govt
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
Can’t say, replies Sharad Pawar on Ajit’s elevation as Dy CM. Then, a hint
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
20% increase in processing Income Tax refund returns this year, says CBDT
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
Dead rat in mid-day meal sends 9 students, teacher in UP school to hospital
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
‘Was hooked’: Chennai techie spent 45 sleepless nights to spot Vikram lander
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
Navy chief says Chinese vessel entered Indian waters without permission
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
India or Australia? Ponting explains which team has a better bowling attack
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
Rajeev Dhawan speaks on Ayodhya Verdict: Of sackings & threats | On The Record
trending topics
HDFC BankHTLS 2019PM ModiIPL 2020 auctionSSC CHSL 2019Vikram landerShankara Re ShankaraXiaomi Mi Credit

don't miss

latest news

India News

Chandigarh News