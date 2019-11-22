Fancy number ‘0001’ fetches ₹15.35 lakh in e-auction

chandigarh

Vehicle number ‘0001’ of the CH01 BZ series fetched ₹15.35 lakh against its reserve price of ₹50,000. The number was bought by one Kulwinder Singh Bassi.

Apart from this, 0003 number was brought for ₹7.77 lakh against reserve price of ₹30,000.

The latest auction of fancy numbers of the Registration and Licensing Authority (RLA), that concluded on Thursday fetched the department ₹84.77 lakh.

The administration has conducted auctioning of six series numbers, which included, CH01-BZ” along with e-auction of left over special registration numbers of previous series “CH01-BY”, “CH01-BX”, “CH01-BW”, “CH01-BV”, “CH01-BU”, “CH01-BT” & “CH01-BS” Series.

Number 0007 against its reserve price of ₹30,000 was sold for ₹5.86 lakh; 0009 was bought for ₹4.51 lakh against reserve price of ₹30,000; 0005 went for ₹2 lakh against reserve price of ₹30,000; 9999 for ₹1.6 lakh against reserve price of ₹20,000; 0010 for ₹1.57 lakh; 0006 for ₹1.47 lakh and 7777 were auctioned for ₹1.41 lakh.

The successful bidders will be required to get their vehicles registered as well as deposit the bidding amount within one month from the date of auction, failing which a penalty of 10% as well as interest at the rate of 10% on the balance amount will be charged till the date of payment. The result of the auction has been put on the RLA website, and the successful bidders will also be informed through SMS and e-mail.

So far, the highest bid for 0001 came in 2012, when a resident of Sector 44 bought it from CH-01-AP series for ₹26.05 lakh. It was meant for his S-class Mercedes Benz that cost four times the price paid for the fancy number.