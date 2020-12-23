e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Faridabad metropolitan authority to be RTA for city bus services

Faridabad metropolitan authority to be RTA for city bus services

The state cabinet decision will lead to coordinated transport services in Haryana town

chandigarh Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 16:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
The Haryana government has already declared the Faridabad City Transport Service Limited to act as the state transport undertaking within the jurisdiction of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority.
The Haryana government has already declared the Faridabad City Transport Service Limited to act as the state transport undertaking within the jurisdiction of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority.(HT file photo)
         

The Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority will now act as the regional transport authority (RTA) for city bus services to be operated by the Faridabad City Transport Services Limited.

The Haryana government has already declared the Faridabad City Transport Service Limited to act as the state transport undertaking within the jurisdiction of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

The BJP-JJP coalition government on Wednesday approved the proposal of the department to declare the authority as RTA to specify the routes/areas for the grant of stage carriage permits. It will also issue a time table, working hours of the crew and parking places in respect of the city bus service to be operated by Faridabad City Transport Service Limited.

The development authority will act as the RTA exclusively for the Faridabad City Transport Service Limited in respect of the operation of its city bus services in Faridabad.

“This decision will lead to coordinated transport services in Faridabad,” an official spokesperson said.

tags
top news
Jammu and Kashmir Police bust terror network in Awantipora
Jammu and Kashmir Police bust terror network in Awantipora
UAE Islamic body approves Covid-19 vaccines even with pork
UAE Islamic body approves Covid-19 vaccines even with pork
‘Not even fully Jammu based’: Omar Abdullah jibes BJP after DDC election results
‘Not even fully Jammu based’: Omar Abdullah jibes BJP after DDC election results
‘Befitting reply to Mehbooba Mufti’: Anurag Thakur on J&K DDC election
‘Befitting reply to Mehbooba Mufti’: Anurag Thakur on J&K DDC election
Sister Abhaya Murder: Kerala priest, nun get life imprisonment
Sister Abhaya Murder: Kerala priest, nun get life imprisonment
America denies China expelled US Navy warship near Spratly Islands
America denies China expelled US Navy warship near Spratly Islands
Energy giant Cairn wins high-profile tax dispute case against India
Energy giant Cairn wins high-profile tax dispute case against India
‘It’s a disgrace’: Trump suggests he may not sign Covid relief package
‘It’s a disgrace’: Trump suggests he may not sign Covid relief package
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19Farmers protest LIVEIndia vs AustraliaNew Covid strainFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In