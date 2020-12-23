Faridabad metropolitan authority to be RTA for city bus services

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 16:19 IST

The Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority will now act as the regional transport authority (RTA) for city bus services to be operated by the Faridabad City Transport Services Limited.

The Haryana government has already declared the Faridabad City Transport Service Limited to act as the state transport undertaking within the jurisdiction of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority.

The BJP-JJP coalition government on Wednesday approved the proposal of the department to declare the authority as RTA to specify the routes/areas for the grant of stage carriage permits. It will also issue a time table, working hours of the crew and parking places in respect of the city bus service to be operated by Faridabad City Transport Service Limited.

The development authority will act as the RTA exclusively for the Faridabad City Transport Service Limited in respect of the operation of its city bus services in Faridabad.

“This decision will lead to coordinated transport services in Faridabad,” an official spokesperson said.