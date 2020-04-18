Faridkot’s Covid-19 survivor meets newborn son for the first time

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 18, 2020 18:07 IST

After recovering from novel coronavirus (Covid-19) disease, the district’s first coronavirus patient met his newborn son, whose birth he had missed while undergoing treatment, for the first time on Saturday.

The patient, Anand Goel, was in the isolation ward of Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot when his son was born on April 12.

The 35-year-old had been admitted to the hospital on April 2 after he tested positive for the virus. Goel has tested negative for the virus twice since.

Elated about his recovery, Goel said, “It was an emotional moment for me when I saw my son in person for the first time. It felt amazing to hold him in my arms. I am grateful to the doctors, who worked hard on my recovery. ”

“After I contracted the infection, I was worried that I will not be able to support my pregnant wife. However, I was relieved when my wife, mother and daughter tested negative. I was not there on the day he was born, I only saw him through video call. The birth of my son lifted my spirits, I just wanted to meet him as soon as possible,” he added.