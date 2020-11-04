Farmers must receive payment for procured crops within 7 days: Khattar to officials

chandigarh

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday directed officials involved in procurement of kharif crops to immediately release pending payments of farmers.

“The farmers must receive payment of their procured produce within seven days. Delay in payment on behalf of the procurement agency, ahrtiyas, and bankers will not be tolerated,” Khattar said, while reviewing a meeting of officers engaged in paddy procurement.

“The farmer must be paid first. No payment should be left pending before Diwali.” He said matching of “J-Form and I-Form” is an internal matter of the procurement process and they can be matched later.

The CM said the validity of tokens issued to the farmers for November 14 should be extended till November 16, 17,18 and there should be no need to issue fresh tokens. He directed the officers to ensure that the generation of ‘H-Form to J-Form, Gate Pass, I-Form’ for paddy procurement, lifting from mandi to warehouse and approval of I-Form should be made online.

He said they should ensure the farmer gets the payment for his purchase within one week of the release of the H-Form or within 72 hours of the receipt of the I-Form.

Khattar also directed officials to fix responsibility of everyone from secretary of mandi board to commission agents, miller and transporter. He said a chart of the entire process should be prepared mandi-wise, farmer-wise, and ahrtiya-wise and should be uploaded on the website.

He said the farmer should be made aware of the day on which his ‘H-Form’ has been released so that he can accordingly come to the mandi.