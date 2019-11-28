e-paper
Fatehgarh Sahib MP meets Union finance minister over problems of steel industry

chandigarh Updated: Nov 28, 2019 22:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
MP Dr Amar Singh and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.
MP Dr Amar Singh and Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the meeting in New Delhi on Thursday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Member parliament from Fatehgarh Sahib Dr Amar Singh met Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Thursday. They discussed issues faced by the steel industries in Mandi Gobindgarh.

He said the units’ main demands include ban on trading of certain steel products on Indian Commodity Exchange Limited (ICEX), exemption of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) from 30% tax bracket and removal of goods and services tax (GST) on scrap.

Dr Singh said that if these demands are fulfilled, the industrial units in Mandi Gobindgarh will get a boost which will help in creating more job opportunities. “Ultimately it will help in improving the economic situation of Punjab as well as India,” he added.

He added that the Captain Amarinder Singh-led state government is taking multiple concrete steps to promote industries in Punjab and as part of these steps, industries in state are now being provided electricity at the rate of ₹5 per unit.

He said that during the meeting, the Sitharaman assured him that no stone will be left unturned to solve the problems of industrial units in Mandi Gobindgarh.

