Home / Chandigarh / Father-son held for killing 20-year-old in Amritsar

Father-son held for killing 20-year-old in Amritsar

chandigarh Updated: Dec 29, 2019 22:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The city police have arrested a man and his son for allegedly killing a resident of Bhai Manjha Sahib road falling under Chatiwind police station.

20-year-old Harbans Singh was found dead here on December 19 evening after the father-son duo stabbed him to death over a monetary dispute. He was staying at his relative’s house at New Kot Mit Singh area and had allowed the father-son duo to stay with him.

The police officials led by Harjit Singh, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-1), have arrested Shamsher Singh alias Shera Nihang and his 19-year-old son Sajandeep Singh, residents of Varpal village, from a sarai of Talwandi Sabo in Bathinda district.

“Both were absconding after a murder case was registered against the duo at Chatiwind police station last month. Shamsher was recently released on bail in another murder case. They befriended Harbans on the reference of a jail inmate. Trusting both, the deceased had allowed both to stay with him at his relative’s place. The accused had asked Harbans to bring a pistol from Uttar Pradesh and had also given him money. However, they fell in a dispute with him and killed him while he was sleeping,” said Harjit Singh.

Earlier, on the complaint of deceased’s father, Gurdev Singh, the police had registered a murder case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unidentified persons.

