Faulty tracks put brakes on rising popularity of cycling in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 01:19 IST

At a time when Chandigarh administration is making ambitious plans to promote cycling, badly designed cycling tracks have put the brakes on the rising popularity of cycling in the city.

The city has more than 190 km of cycle tracks, and an additional 20 km is in the works. The administration, through Chandigarh Smart City Ltd, is also preparing to roll out a public bicycle sharing system by December this year. At the same time, due to the restrictions imposed in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak, an increasing number of residents are opting for cycling to maintain fitness.

But, for regular users of cycle tracks, like Shilpa Das, it is not a smooth ride and sometimes even dangerous to cycle on these tracks. Das, an architect, pointing out basic flaws in design at several junctions and locations, said, “Riding along the tracks, the movement is constrained because their width is not constant. There are awkward and abrupt cuts and joints on the track, and no proper turn angles are provided. There are no kerbs provided at edges to give strength and visual symmetry.”

Track surfaces have also been damaged, say cyclists.

“There are up to ten places where the cycle tracks have broken areas because sloping hasn’t been done right and water collects, creating potholes. At other places, obstacles like trees or electric pole break cyclists’ movement. Sometimes, these tracks go too close to peoples’ house walls,” said RK Garg, a city-based social activist and cycling enthusiast.

MISSING AMENITIES

Apart from the damaged, badly laid out tracks, additional infrastructure is also missing.

“Benches for resting, water points, repair kiosk, street lighting, signage and parking facilities should also be provided, which are missing now,” said Das.

In some locations, the UT is yet to complete the cycle tracks. “In areas like Dhanas, Malloya, Sector 25, and other such areas, where large number of people use cycles as a necessity and not recreation, there are no cycle tracks. Even though the administration has approved it, the engineering department is yet to construct these,” said Akhil Bansal, a resident of Dhanas.

REPAIRS BEING DONE, MORE AMENITIES COMING

Stating that 80% of the repair work has already been completed, Mukesh Anand, UT chief engineer, said, “After conducting a survey of the tracks, we undertook repair work. It is a continuous and recurring work. We have also undertaken tree pruning, repaired leakages, and recarpeted broken tracks. Some of the repairs like on a stretch near Rose garden will be initiated soon.”

On the complaints of lack of proper right of way and continuity of movement, Anand, said, “We want to save trees, and so at some places width is less, and tracks meander.”

Anand assures that amenities like cycle stands and water points are also being planned, “We will create cycle stands in more areas as we have done near lake,” he said.

“In areas like Dhanas, we are in the process of constructing tracks. At some places, we will have new tracks, and in other locations we will have to curve out on the road,” he added.