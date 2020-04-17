COVID-19 field workers demand better safety gear in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 21:39 IST

Healthcare workers involved in the door to door survey for filtering out suspected and symptomatic patients have demanded better safety gear for performing their duties.

In a letter to the UT health secretary and the director, health services, the National Health Mission employees’ union said that they had been visiting houses without proper coveralls and goggles.

“The department has provided just face masks, head cover and shoe covers which are not sufficient,” said Amit Kumar, general secretary of the union.

The employees have also filed a grievance with the UT labour commissioner regarding the deduction in the contractual employees’ salaries, who are unable to join their duties due to the curfew.