e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Financial problems of educational institutions will be raised with Centre: MP Manish Tewari

Financial problems of educational institutions will be raised with Centre: MP Manish Tewari

Representatives of the educational institutes shared with Tewari that they managed to pull through the months of March and April, but now, the situation was out of their control

chandigarh Updated: May 15, 2020 21:46 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari
Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari(HT FILE)
         

Anandpur Sahib member of Parliament Manish Tewari has assured that he will raise the issue of financial difficulties being faced by educational and technical training institutes amid the Covid-19 lockdown with the central government.

Tewari held a meeting with principals and vice-chancellors of different colleges and universities through video conferencing on Friday.

Representatives of the educational institutes said they managed to pull through the months of March and April, but now, the situation was out of their control.

They said there was no other way to earn revenue for them except charging fees so that they can pay salaries to the teaching and non-teaching staff.

They said children from economically weaker sections can be exempted from paying the fees, but those who have the means, must do so. They also demanded for an economic package from the central government, stating that the government has an under-taxation of ₹5 crore for universities, which they should be allowed to use, or must be provided a loan, which they will gradually withdraw later.

Tewari assured the representatives that he will try to get their problems resolved.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In