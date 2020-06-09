FIR against ex-DGP Saini: Punjab Police question CBI move to weed out record in court

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 00:10 IST

The Punjab Police has questioned the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) move to weed out record of a 1991 case of alleged abduction and fake encounter of Balwant Singh Multani, involving former state Director General of Police (DGP) Sumedh Singh Saini.

Multani, who worked as a junior engineer with the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation (CITCO), was picked up, allegedly, by two police officers after a terrorist attack on Saini, the then Chandigarh SSP, in which four policemen in his security were killed. Later, the police claimed that Multani, son of a former IAS officer, had escaped from the custody of the Qadian police in Punjab and his whereabouts, since then, are not known.

On Monday, the state police filed an application before a Chandigarh court, submitting that in 2016, the Punjab and Haryana high court had returned a status report in the case in sealed cover to the investigating agency. The application added that the status report also included the documents, which the police are now seeking in the wake of an FIR registered against Saini and seven others for alleged kidnapping, causing disappearance and wrongful confinement in Mohali on the complaint of Multani’s brother Palwinder Singh Multani, last month. A Mohali court has granted bail to Saini.

The state police have also questioned as to how the record was weeded out within four years of the CBI getting it from the high court.

On Saturday, the CBI had told the court that it had returned the documents to the departments concerned or the same were weeded out as per policy, which mandates it to keep records for five years only. The agency’s response had come on an application moved by the state police, seeking documents of the preliminary probe, when the CBI was investigating the disappearance of Multani in 2007.

The CBI had probed the matter on a direction from the high court. The probe, however, was closed in view of the Supreme Court quashing the high court order in 2011. The matter will now be taken up on Thursday by the court of the special magistrate, Ravish Kaushik, when the CBI is to respond to the issues that the state police has raised.