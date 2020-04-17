First Covid-19 case reported in Ferozepur, village sealed

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 12:39 IST

A 27-year-old Punjab Police constable tested positive for the novel coronavirus at Wara Bhai Ka village in Ferozepur on Friday morning.

The constable, who was the driver of Ludhiana assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Anil Kohli. Kohli had tested positive for the deadly virus on April 13.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said the constable had returned to his native village on April 14. This is the first case to be reported in the border district.

After samples of the ACP’s three gunmen and driver were sent for testing, they were sent to their respective residences in Khanna, Moga, Ferozepur and Sangrur after neighbours in Ludhiana objected to their presence. They were instructed to stay in home quarantine.

The constable lives with his parents, wife and one-and-a- half-year old son.

Following the constable’s diagnosis, standard operating procedure was put into effect and the village was sealed. Villagers were told to stay inside their homes.

“We are tracing his primary and secondary contacts,” said the DC.