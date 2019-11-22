First-of-its-kind wheelchair band set to enthral Chandigarh today

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 22, 2019 01:12 IST

They may be paralysed below the waist, but members of ‘Flowing Karma’, first of its kind wheelchair music band in Chandigarh, are set to bring crowds on their feet during their performance on Friday.

The band will be performing with Bollywood singer Tochi Raina at a musical evening at the Chandigarh Spinal Rehab.

The leader of the band, 39-year-old Tridib Chaudhary, a musician from Bogaigaon, Assam, met with an accident three years ago which left him paraplegic. This September, he joined Chandigarh Spinal Rehab where the idea of setting up a wheelchair band was first discussed.

“All of us face challenges in life but we have learnt to cope with them. It was not easy for the members, but they are all quick learners which helped us to get ready for the show,” said Tridib, the bandleader.

All members from different states

Nicky P Kaur, founder and CEO of Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, said it is a matter of chance that all the members come from different states of the country.

‘It is about fining new identity’

“It is not only about music. It is about the new identity that this activity will give them. It is about creating new goals when there is less hope. They have taken charge of their Karma and let see how far they go,” she said.

Youngest member a quadriplegic

The youngest member of the band, Rajeev Kumar, 24, hails from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh. He was left quadriplegic after he fell down from a tree about six years ago. Being a quadriplegic, he is not able to use his hands as well as legs. The rehab centre has created a special kind of shaker for him that needs to be tied to his hands with the help of crepe bandage and he spends hours practising it.

Lead vocalist

Sandeep Singh, 31, from Asansol, West Bengal, who plays the keyboard and is the lead vocalist, had two years ago suffered a bullet injury which left him paraplegic. When he came to Chandigarh Spinal Rehab, he was bedridden but, as soon as he recovered, he was more confident about living an independent life.

He also had a keen interest in music, which is why he wanted to become a part of the ‘Flowing Karma’.

Ashish Verma, 28, from Narkanda, Himachal Pradesh, has been paraplegic for more than six years after meeting an accident. Ashish Verma after coming to Chandigarh Spinal Rehab for Rehabilitation has also discovered his latent talents in the field of wheelchair sports and now music.

A BTech degree holder

29-year-old Rahul Singh belongs to Lucknow and holds a BTech degree. While on his way to give his exams, he met with an accident that left him with severe spinal cord injuries. Chandigarh Spinal Rehab bought an octopod for him but, since his limbs are not much in control, he was not able to hold the sticks properly. The team here modified the sticks and, now, he plays it with more confidence.

A dive in the shallow water of the swimming pool left 25-year-old Subham Ware from Pune, Maharashtra, quadriplegic (no control over hands and legs). He is simply unstoppable with his mouth organ and his passion for music is enviable.

Ajeya Raj, 28, from Garhwa, Jharkhand, who plays chimes, got into a road accident while driving a bike in 2006.

This accident left him with complete quadriplegia meaning he could not control his all four limbs. He likes to do all his works by himself and he does all the grocery shopping all by himself using his chin controlled motorized wheelchair.

The band has earlier performed at Elante Mall, DT Mall and Sector 17, and aspires to come up with its own album someday.

They are all youngsters with most of them in their twenties, and their determination to live a meaningful life is undeterred despite having been left paralysed by mishaps.