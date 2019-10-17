e-paper
Five accused of Tarn Taran blast sent to 7-day NIA custody

The court had issued production warrants against the accused, Manpreet Singh Mann; Chandeep Singh Khalsa, alias Gabbar Singh; Mandeep Singh, alias Massa; and Amarjit Singh, alias Amar. The fifth accused, Malkiat Singh, alias Sher Singh, could not be produced before the court on health grounds

chandigarh Updated: Oct 17, 2019 00:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), on Wednesday, was granted seven-day remand of five persons, named as accused in a blast that happened in Tarn Taran district of Punjab on September 4.

The court had issued production warrants against the accused, Manpreet Singh Mann; Chandeep Singh Khalsa, alias Gabbar Singh; Mandeep Singh, alias Massa; and Amarjit Singh, alias Amar. The fifth accused, Malkiat Singh, alias Sher Singh, could not be produced before the court on health grounds.

Defence counsel Jaspal Singh Manjhpur said, “We have got directions issued to get medical examination of the accused Chandeep done, as Punjab Police have broken his arm.”

The blast, near Pandori Gola village in Tarn Taran, had taken place when three persons were digging a pit in an agricultural field to retrieve a dumped explosive consignment. Of the three, Bikramjit Singh, 22, of Kadgill village and Harpreet Singh, 19, of Bachre village were killed, while Gurjant Singh, 27, lost his eyesight in the explosion. A case was registered under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code; the Explosive Substances Act and Sections 16, 18, 20 and 23 of the UA(P)A (Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 00:50 IST

