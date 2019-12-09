Five challaned for offering unweaned puppies for sale in Chandigarh

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 01:12 IST

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) issued challans to five people who brought unweaned puppies to sell at a dog show hosted by the Chandigarh Kennel Club at the exhibition ground in Sector 34 here on Sunday.

Confirming the development, SPCA inspector Darminder Dogra said, “We conducted an inspection at the dog show and challaned five people from Punjab who had brought multiple newborn puppies of various breeds to sell outside the venue, which is against the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.”

Selling puppies that have not weaned off their mother’s milk amounts to cruelty under the Act.

Dogra said the challans have been forwarded to the court to decide the penalty.

15 DOGS, 4 RABBITS ADOPTED

During the show, the UT animal husbandry department organised an adoption programme wherein 14 puppies, one dog and four rabbits were adopted. Besides, 13 animals were administered free anti-rabies vaccination.

This year the dog show received 300 entries, a few for the first time such as the Rhodesian Ridgeback, Afghan Hound, Alaskan Malamute, Doggo Argentino, Maltese, West Highland White Terrier, Caucasian Shepherd, Central Asian Shepherd, Rough Collies, Poodle, and American Cocker.